More than 100 House Republicans have signed on to an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.
President-elect Joe Biden won the four battleground states in the 2020 election.
Two notable Republican leadership names on this list: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer.
Congressmen John Moolenaar from Midland, Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga and Tim Walberg were among the names of listed on the brief
Read the filing here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.