A Michigan congresswoman is selling controversial T-shirts.
Re. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., posted the "Impeach the MF" shirts on her Twitter page on Sept. 26.
"Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! ... and yes you can even wear what you feel," Tlaib said in the tweet.
This week, a formal impeachment inquiry was opened against President Donald Trump.
The president has called the inquiry a witch hunt.
