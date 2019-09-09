More shelter animals across Michigan will be getting a happy ending after the state reached “No-Kill” status.
“It’s great, that's been the goal for years and years,” said Beth Wellman director of the Humane Society of Midland County.
It's something to dance about for all the stray dogs and cats in Michigan.
“To be honest, euthanasia is an easier answer,” Wellman said.
But according to shelters in Michigan, it's the wrong one.
All 174 animal shelters in the state are now considered 'no-kill' shelters.
That's a long sought-after goal according to Wellman.
“This has been the goal for a very long time and the Michigan Pet Alliance has been very active in pushing this and making sure that no-kill is kind of in everyone’s face,” Wellman said.
To achieve no-kill status, each shelter must adopt out or transfer 90-percent of their animals.
Over the last decade, Michigan has come a long way.
According to the Michigan Pet Alliance Foundation in 2011:
Saginaw County Animal Control euthanized over 3,066 animals with a save rate of about 30 percent.
Bay County euthanized 2,305 animals that same year with a save rate of about 33-percent.
Other Mid-Michigan shelters... Like Genesee County Animal Control also had a high kill rate but now all of them achieved the highest possible status.
They’re all rehabilitating and adopting their animals out for a second chance at life.
“All of the communities are animal-centric,” Wellman said. “These are our pets, they’re part of our family. I don’t want them to die in the shelter. That mind set changing has forced everyone to change.”
Now Michigan is just the second in the entire nation to reach this status. The much smaller state of Delaware was the first back in August.
