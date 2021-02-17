The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gave a data update Wednesday with state epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo.
“we are continuing to have some encouraging news here in Michigan,” Lyon-Callo said. “So, I’m very excited to share this with you.”
The COVID-19 data from across the state on testing, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations are showing all the key numbers are trending downward. Statewide positivity is down to 3.9 percent.
“Our case rates and percent positivity has been declining for five weeks,” Lyon-Callo said.
Michigan is already moving up to ninth in the nation for vaccination doses delivered at 1.6 million. The state is also holding steady in its national position concerning case rates, death rates and hospitalizations. Michigan is also conducting 38,000 diagnostic tests being performed each day including PCR and antigen testing.
Lyon-Callo is urging continued testing for COVID, especially among frequent travelers, taking into account the virus constantly mutating. The B117 variant, with its 50 percent increase in transmissibility, has turned up in 157 Michigan cases with more than 11,000 nationally.
So far, 13.7 percent of Michigan’s population over age 16 have already gotten at least one vaccination dose and more than a half million have gotten dose two and are fully vaccinated.
