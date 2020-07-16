The state of Michigan is continuing to reform its child welfare system.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is introducing new measures that better protect the safety and well-being of youth in foster care.
On Thursday, July 16, MDHHS announced emergency rules for restricting dangerous restraints of children in child-caring institutions. The department said it is working toward a goal of barring restraints from facilities that serve youth in the state’s foster care system.
“Protecting our most vulnerable populations, whether it’s during a global pandemic or not, is a top priority for me,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Stepping up our efforts to protect kids in foster care will help us ensure all children in our state are treated with humanity and respect. I will continue to work closely with Director Gordon and everyone else who wants to ensure Michigan kids have the care and support they need in foster care.”
The department’s actions follow the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks.
Fredericks was wrongly and improperly physically restrained by staff at Lakeside for Children, the MDHHS said.
“Restricting restraints is an important step, but the ultimate goal is to reform the system so young people get the care they deserve,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “The best way to improve is to learn from best practices around the country, and so I am grateful to our national partners for sharing their advice. We are listening with care.”
The rules immediately prohibit child-caring institutions licensed by the state from using particularly dangerous prone restraints, and any other restraint that restricts breathing, the MDHHS said.
Some of the recommendations introduced include the following:
- Eliminating the use of coercive restraints in child-caring facilities, replacing the practice with interventions that follow national best practices and are therapeutic – meaning that they will help children recover from trauma they have experienced. Recommendations also call for removing seclusion as an intervention for addressing behavior problems.
- Engaging youth and families in conversations about how to improve child-caring institutions.
- Improving MDHHS oversight of the facilities through its licensing and contract processes.
- Improving the reporting and management of data.
MDHHS has terminated its contracts with Lakeside and suspended the facility’s license while going through the process of revoking its license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.