Positive COVID cases are on the rise again in Michigan.
“We’ve been through this rodeo four times before," said Joel Strasz, Bay County Health Officer.
Strasz is worried that we're hitting the replay button on COVID numbers.
"We see the same thing happening, we see a decrease in the numbers, a loosening of restrictions around a holiday and then we see behaviors amongst people as if the virus never existed,” he said.
Numbers are down 80 percent from from mid-November when the state ordered many businesses closedown but they're up 50-percent since mid-February and averaging 2,000 cases a day now.
Case rates going up in five of Michigan’s eight regions and 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID. A number that, at the current pace, could double in five weeks.
“That is something to be concerned about, especially given the status of where we’re currently at,” Strasz said.
One concerned mid-Michigander is Annette Sproule.
“To hear the numbers are going up is disheartening, you see a number of people who just don’t want to wear their masks,” Sproule said. “I just think if people would listen to the guidelines we would hopefully get through this quicker.”
Sproule has been worried for the sake of her dad throughout the pandemic, he’s 95 a vulnerable age for COVID-19.
“He’s probably been out in the last year and a half about six times and that’s very unusual for him,” she said.
She’s thankful he just got his second dose of vaccine considering hospitalizations are once again on the rise, though much lower than in November.
“But there are still quite a few hospitalizations and deaths throughout our state. And we should be getting to a point where we see zero hospitalizations,” Sproule said.
Strasz attributes fewer hospitalizations to the vaccine.
“But they’re not so much available that not everybody’s had them, and that’s the problem,” he said.
