After a weather-related delay, aerial spraying is planned in four Michigan counties to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus.
The state health department says areas in Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties are first on the list Monday night. Spraying in 10 other counties hasn't been scheduled yet.
It's the first aerial treatments in Michigan since 1980. The eastern equine encephalitis virus has been confirmed in humans or animals in southern and southwestern Michigan. There have been three human deaths.
The state says the virus has been identified in at least 30 animals in 15 counties.
The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have been scratched from the spraying list because of local opposition.
