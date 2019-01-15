Two Michigan residents were arrested for allegedly manufacturing drugs in their home, where they lived with their 5-year-old child.
Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (S.A.N.E.) arrested 33-year old Allen Robert Millsap and 36-year-old Angel Marie Kuznicki-Quinn of Gaylord for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine in their Gaylord home.
The arrests came after detectives received a tip from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
SANE went to the home, and arrested Millsap, Kuznicki-Quinn on Jan. 11. Their 5-year-old child was in the home at the time.
Detectives seized components used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, hazardous waste from manufacturing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence related to the use and production of methamphetamine.
Millsap and Kuznicki-Quinn were arraigned on Jan. 11, on felony charges of manufacturing methamphetamine with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a 25,000 fine if convicted.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of the health risks and environmental dangers of Meth, especially for unsuspecting victims such as public safety officials, first responders, and community members who may accidentally come across a methamphetamine manufacturing operation,” said D/Lt. Ken Mills.
To report the manufacturing, sale or use of methamphetamine, call S.A.N.E. at 800-621-8651. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is the first methamphetamine laboratory seized by S.A.N.E. in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.