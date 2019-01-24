A Michigan couple has been charged with 48 tax-related felonies.
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel charged David Delacruz, 55, and Tamara Delacruz, 50, both of Okemos, with tax evasion.
Since 2008, the Delacruzs’ have owned and operated Otra Vez, LLC, which does business as Tacos E Mas.
The business is located at 3500 South Cedar Street, Suite 101, Lansing.
In 2015, the Delacruzs’ allowed monthly sales tax returns to be filed on behalf of Otra Vez indicating no sales for the month or failed to file the required monthly sales tax return, the Attorney General's Office said.
The returns indicating no monthly sales were false, the business had sales each month, the AG's Office said.
The charges include:
- 31 counts of permitting the filing of a false sales tax return, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $5,000 fine;
- 14 counts of failing to file a sales tax return, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $5,000 fine; and
- Three counts of failing to file an income tax return, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $5,000 fine.
“We rely on business owners, regardless of how large or small, to abide by the law and pay their fair share,” Nessel said. “In this case, they not only cheated the system, but their scheme deprived the state School Aid Fund of $175,000.”
Otra Vez is accused of collecting sales tax on each sale at the restaurant, totaling more than $250,000 in sales tax but never remitted the amount collected to the Michigan Department of Treasury as required by law.
Additionally, the couple are accused of consistently failing to file personal income tax returns since 2014.
The Delacruzs’ were arraigned on Jan. 17 in the 56 District Court in Eaton County.
Each received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 28 and the preliminary exam is currently scheduled for Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.