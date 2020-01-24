A couple has died trying to save their two dogs from their house in northern Michigan that was engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Kalkaska County sheriff’s officials said the fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Kalkaska Township home of Brian and Sheryl Curry. The Currys, both 56, initially escaped to safety but went back inside the burning home to rescue their dogs, officials said.
Firefighters and deputies said they tried to save the couple but had to pull back because of dangerous conditions. Their bodies later were found in the house.
The dogs also died, but other animals survived, including a goat and a miniature horse that were outside, according to Bonnie McKinney, an administrative assistant for the sheriff’s department.
The cause of the fire, which leveled the home, is under investigation, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.