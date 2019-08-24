Two people missing for a week after meeting online have been found dead in a car in Lake Erie in southeastern Michigan.
A Monroe County sheriff's detective believes the driver might have been confused after leaving a bar and mistakenly drove the car into the lake off Toledo Beach marina.
The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Jill Parrinello-Davey of Manchester and 48-year-old Darrin Gabbard of Allen Park. Det. Sgt. Rob Moody tells the Monroe News that investigators consider it an accident.
The Chevy Malibu was discovered Friday by divers. Moody says the couple connected online and were likely meeting each other for the first time on Aug. 16.
