A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after they were removed from a flight because the airline said the Orthodox Jewish couple smelled bad.
Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter kicked off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit, filed Jan. 28 in a Texas federal court, alleges the agent said he knew Orthodox Jews only showered once per week.
The Texas based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating claims that several passengers and crew members complained about Yehuda Adler's odor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.