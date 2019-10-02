It’s a lifelong dream that a couple never thought would be a reality.
“I was born with Spina Bifida,” said newlywed Steve Riecher.
A spinal defect left Steve paralyzed from the knee down, but even as a kid, he believed everything was possible.
“I played softball for many years, and I got into competitive swimming when I was a senior at DeLasalle.
Eventually he became a swim coach, again, he set the bar high.
“We had a goal of making the Olympics. We did so in 2000.”
Then he met Megan.
“And we met for the first time at a place in Ferndale and just laughed the entire time,” newlywed Megan Spencer explained.
That’s when Steve set another impossible goal.
“Ballroom dancing, for the big day.”
The Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bloomfield Hills has an inclusive dance program funded and launched by the Rim Foundation, which held a Valentine’s Day contest open to couples in which one partner uses a wheelchair. Megan and Steve applied, and they won.
“And thank God we won. And I think Megan is happy as well as I am to do this,” said Steve.
“You know you kinda of always dream of dancing at your wedding, and I didn’t really realize this was a possibility,” Megan said.
Possible, but not easy.
“Of course, it’s not easy,” said dance instructor Misha Annienkov.
Misha teaches inclusive dance and loves working with couples like Steve and Megan.
“When I see the smile on the face I would love to come here every day and help him,” Misha said.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a lot of fun, especially because I get to do it with Steve. So, we laugh the entire time,” Megan said.
After a couple months of practice and a lot of hard work, the big day finally arrived.
“Nobody’s ever seen it at a wedding, so I think everybody is really excited for us,” Megan explained.
If you ask Steve what excites him most about this dance, he’ll tell you it’s also what excites him about the rest of his life.
“Getting to spend it with my love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.