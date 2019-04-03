The Michigan Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in July about whether to wade into a dispute over changes in the minimum wage and paid sick time.
The Republican-controlled Legislature in September approved an increase in the minimum wage to $12 by 2022, instead of putting it on the fall ballot. But lawmakers after the election returned and changed it to $12.05 by 2030. Gov. Rick Snyder signed it.
The issue is whether the Legislature's shift was legal after citizens submitted enough petition signatures to get the wage question on the ballot. Lawmakers also approved a paid sick-leave law and then scaled it back.
The Supreme Court has been asked for an advisory opinion about the Legislature's actions. It will hear arguments on July 17.
