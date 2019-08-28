Van Buren County Commissioners have changed their minds about covering up two paintings at the courthouse.
The paintings, one of which is more than a century old, show bare-breasted women, and some acts of violence.
One painting in a stairwell shows a bare-breasted woman holding a decapitated head and a spear. Another painting above a judge's bench shows a nude man and nude woman begging a woman for mercy. Breasts are exposed on one woman.
"Depictions of violent paintings of beheadings and spears and swords and naked bending on knee are completely contrary to that goal of the Michigan Supreme Court and of our court, that we welcome all and tried to de-escalate trauma rather than revisit trauma from these people," said Van Buren County Circuit Court Chief Judge Hon. Kathleen Brickley.
Earlier this month, commissioners decided to cover the paintings, but reversed the decision on Tuesday.
"Do we have to shelter everything? Do we have to take away everything? Just because people have, you know -- I am sympathetic to the trauma that people are going through. But, you know, I just think we're trying to get rid of everything that offends us or makes us uncomfortable," said Rose Rook, who wants the murals to stay.
Judge Brickley says while she respects the commissioner’s decision, she hasn’t decided what she’ll do with the paintings.
