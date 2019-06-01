People who are legally required to report suspected child abuse and neglect in Michigan may now do so online.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently launched the Michigan Online Reporting System for use by mandated reporters such as physicians, teachers and clergy. Previously, they had to call to make a verbal report to Children's Protective Services and follow up with a written report.
An amendment to Michigan's Child Protection Law allowed the department to create an online reporting system for mandated reporters as an option. The department says that more than 15,000 mandated reporters have registered to use the online system since February.
A toll-free hotline remains available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For emergencies, mandated reporters must call 911 and then the hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.