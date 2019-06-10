Research crews are conducting fish population surveys on Michigan's Great Lakes waters this summer and fall.
The state Department of Natural Resources says the teams are working from vessels based in Alpena, Charlevoix, Macomb County's Harrison Township and Marquette.
The research vessel Tanner focuses on Lake Huron, Saginaw Bay and the St. Marys River and their lake trout, walleye and forage fish populations. The Channel Cat studies walleye, yellow perch and lake sturgeon on Lakes St. Clair and Erie.
The Lake Char assesses the status of Lake Superior's self-sustaining lake trout, whitefish and other cold-water fish. The survey vessel Steelhead focuses on yellow perch, whitefish, lake trout, chinook salmon and forage fish in Lake Michigan.
Officials say the public is welcome to visit the vessels when they're in port.
