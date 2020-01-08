A western Michigan college professor whose severely autistic 16-year-old son drowned in an icy backyard pool last March says the authorities treated him unfairly by charging him in his son's death.
Timothy Koets on Tuesday told the television program "Inside Edition" that he is being unfairly portrayed as an uncaring father.
Authorities say Timothy Koets and his wife would restrain Samuel Koets' arms to prevent him from harming himself.
Authorities say the boy's arms were bound when he was found March 28 in the pool behind the family's Georgetown Township home.
Koets is scheduled to stand trial in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.