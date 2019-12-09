A southwestern Michigan man has been sentenced to a year in jail for his 16-year-old son's fatal drug overdose.
Prosecutors accused Gary Birkhead of knowingly allowing his son to use illicit drugs over two years.
He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in November.
Birkhead, a Bangor resident, has been in the Van Buren County jail for months and will have roughly 100 days left on the sentence.
Cole Birkhead died in 2017 at Bronson hospital in Kalamazoo.
