Authorities say a Michigan woman who was a deckhand on an ore boat has died after falling into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
Indiana conservation officers say 30-year-old Sara Murawski of Kinde, Michigan, had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings Monday afternoon when she fell between a dock and the boat.
Officers say a witness entered the water to try and rescue Murawski but she slipped underwater before he could reach her.
Officers say a diver reached her in 32 feet of water about 45 minutes later.
