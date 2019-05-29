Michigan's congressional delegation will travel to Illinois this summer to see a crucial choke point in a waterway between an Asian carp-infested river and Lake Michigan.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Rep. Fred Upton and other delegation members announced the trip on Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.
The Army Corps of Engineers last week sent Congress a $778 million plan to install noisemakers, electric cables and other devices at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, about 40 miles from Lake Michigan. Delegation members say they are committed to securing funding to stop the carp "menace."
Other priorities this year include combatting contaminants known as PFAS and investing in water infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.