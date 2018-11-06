Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Republican challenger John James.
Stabenow campaigned as a pragmatic lawmaker who forges bipartisan agreement despite the partisan rancor in Washington. She cited her work shaping farm legislation and pushing a new law that allows pharmacists to tell consumers when they can save on prescriptions by paying cash instead of using insurance.
WATCH LIVE: Stabenow's acceptance speech
The 68-year-old Stabenow, of Lansing, criticized Trump's attempt to slash federal funding for the Great Lakes. She said James would have been an unabashed enthusiast of President Donald Trump with no governing experience.
Trump won Michigan in 2016 and called James, a black combat veteran and business executive, "a star" candidate.
Stabenow released the following statement after winning re-election: “I want to thank the people of Michigan for your continued trust and support. It is my honor to suit up everyday to fight for our families and our state. I am very proud we ran a positive campaign that focused on Michigan.”
For election results, click here.
