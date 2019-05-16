Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives introduced their new proposal aimed at cutting the cost of auto insurance in the state.
Democrats feel this plan will appease both parties.
“This is about coming together for a Bipartisan solution, but we have to put these ideas out and these are our values that we want at the table,” State Rep. Christine Greig said.
The Democrats D.R.I.V.E. plan would force insurance companies to lower their rates by 40 percent, basing rates only on driving factors. The plan also aims to end insurance fraud, keep stronger health care coverage, reduce lawsuits, lower rates for seniors, increase transparency, and lower medical costs.
These are all issues Michiganders feel would help in paying for their auto insurance.
“It’s going to be great if they can help out, especially senior citizens and stuff like that,” a driver said.
“If the overall out of pocket to get auto insurance goes down by even 15 percent, it would be amazing and wonderful,” a driver said.
Some residents said they want to see even more cuts made to their auto insurance.
“Some people can’t even afford insurance,” said Isabella Venegas, Saginaw resident.
Venegas said rates have become so high she’s seen people decide between paying for groceries or insurance.
She feels the government should be doing more than just lowering rates, they should ensure that no one has to go through that situation.
“Make it fair for everybody because we should not have to make choices on what we should have and what we can afford,” Venegas said.
Michigan currently has the highest average premiums in the nation.
