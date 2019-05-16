Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives are introducing their new proposal aimed at cutting the cost of auto insurance in the state.
They have a press conference set for 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the Capitol Building in Lansing.
Dems say this plan will reduce the cost of auto insurance premiums by 40%.
Michigan currently has the highest average premiums in the nation.
Stay with TV5 News for more details on the plan.
