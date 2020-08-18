Former Postal Service worker and U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence does not believe Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is doing his job.
"This DeJoy, who is no joy for the postal service, we are calling him in,” Lawrence said. “And I officially today will be calling for his resignation. This is not a time to play."
Lawrence's comments come in response to the removal of at least eight mail sorting machines in Detroit, Pontiac, and Grand Rapids.
Their removal could cause massive backlogs and delays.
"This is a moment where the attack on the postal service has been a part of this administration's mission,” U.S. Representative Dan Kildee said. “But the effect of it right now, the timing of their decisions right now has everything to do with what the president just said. That if we don't get this done, maybe we won't have vote by mail."
Despite DeJoy's decision, some Michigan democrats want more.
"So those are all positive developments, those are the things that are in my legislation, but there's still a lot of questions that are still not resolved and we need to have answers to those questions," Senator Gary Peters said.
Those questions include will mailboxes be returned along with mail sorting machines, and clarifying what 'overtime, when needed' means.
More than one and a half million people cast absentee ballots in Michigan’s primary a couple weeks ago.
That number is expected to double in November, making the need for quick and secure mail more necessary than ever.
