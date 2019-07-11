Three young black women say a white man shouted racist abuse at them at a Denny's in Michigan but when they complained to the manager, he tried to kick them out.
LaMaya McGuire, Jennifer McEwen and Sasha Collins of Lansing say the attack occurred around 4 a.m. Oct. 14 at the restaurant in Delta Township. A security camera videoed the man's female companion punching one of the three.
The Lansing State Journal reports that the women say Denny's still hasn't taken corrective action. A Denny's spokesman called the local manager's actions "completely unacceptable" and said he no longer works there.
The women have filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and say Denny's should provide more racial sensitivity training, as well as compensation and an apology.
