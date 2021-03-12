Communities across mid-Michigan are asking for volunteers to assist with the COVID-19 vaccinations and many dentists want to help.
Stephan Meraw, the President of the Michigan Dental Association said that will soon be a reality.
“Get questioned on, you know, almost a daily basis by a lot of you know dentists who who really want to. They want to fill that gap, you know into action,” Meraw said.
Meraw adds the dental association has been waiting for the ok from the state government and even filed a petition.
“The Federal Government today stepped in today and said that I believe it is next Tuesday that it will be legal. Across the country for dentists to be part of that, administrators or administrators of the vaccine,” Meraw said.
At this time, Meraw said it is in review. Since the Federal Government will trump state guidelines many dentists are excited about helping.
“But we we definitely want to be part of that effort, because you know dentists. We give injections every day, so it's not like it's a foreign thing to us,” Meraw said.
Residents won't be able to get their teeth cleaning and your vaccination at the local dentist, quite yet. Right now, Meraw said most dentists will only be able to help volunteer at COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
“Not every dental office has the, you know, the you know the subzero sort of control temperature necessary for vaccines, but we've just been looking to be part of the volunteer workforce,” Meraw said.
