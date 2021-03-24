Michigan taxpayers who have not filed a state income tax return and collected unemployment benefits can file their returns as soon as possible, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The Federal American Recovery Plan Act excludes up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits within certain income brackets for the 2020 tax year providing tax relief for state and federal income taxes.
According to the Department of Treasury, taxpayers may be entitled to a refund who anticipated owing taxes.
“Please don’t hesitate to file your individual income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers who think they owe taxes often wait to file right up to the filing deadline. The American Recovery Plan changes the dynamic of the 2020 tax year and this year’s filing season. A larger than anticipated refund could provide much-needed assistance during the pandemic.”
Taxpayers who have already filed their 2020 tax returns and collected unemployment should not file an amend federal or state return. The Michigan Department of Treasury is waiting for federal guidance to help taxpayers to receive a state refund.
The Michigan Department of Treasury will be giving additional guidance soon.
