The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is cautioning businesses and other public accommodations to make sure they follow state and federal law when enforcing rules on wearing a face covering in their facilities.
“It is important to remember that along with Executive Orders and specific store policies, businesses and other public spaces must continue to follow the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Michigan’s Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act (PWDCRA) during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Engelman, Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. “We must ensure that people with disabilities are able to access the same goods and services that we all enjoy.”
The order mandates businesses to post notice of the requirement to wear a mask enforce the requirement, provide for exceptions for medical reasons and not assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering.
Businesses can accept a customer’s verbal representation that they are medically unable to wear a mask.
Businesses are asked to make choices on how to implement the policy. It can do so by doing one of these three things:
- Provide anyone who does not wear a face covering, for whatever reason, an alternative to entering without a face covering (examples might include having staff shop for them, providing carryout service, etc.);
- Engage in a dialogue with each individual who is not wearing a face covering to determine if, due to a disability, the business can provide a reasonable accommodation/modification of the policy for this individual (this might include allowing a face shield, or any of the examples above); or
- Allow entry to anyone who indicates they cannot medically tolerate a face covering, while excluding others whose reasons for not wearing one are not covered in the EO or are not covered under the ADA or PWDCRA.
“Michigan businesses are facing unprecedented challenges in providing essential goods and services while protecting the health and well-being of both their employees and their customers,” said Engelman. “This guidance is designed to give business owners a simple decision matrix to help them remain in compliance with the Executive Order and all applicable civil rights laws.”
