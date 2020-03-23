The Michigan Department of Education received preliminary approval from the U.S. Department of Education to waive a number of requirements for statewide student testing and school accountability.
The state department sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on March 17 requesting the waivers.
The U.S. Department of Education responded on Friday by offering every state the opportunity to submit expedited waiver requests for a number of testing and accountability requirements.
“We are pleased that the U.S. Department of Education heard our call to waive the federal requirement for statewide student testing,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “We now need the Michigan legislature to amend state law that requires statewide testing and accountability.”
