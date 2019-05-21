No, you did not just see a headline from out of the 1890's.
A Michigan sheriff's deputy was thrown from his horse and stepped on by the steed, and it happened Sunday in Oakland County's Addison Township.
The deputy and his 4-legged partner were in a training session at Addison Oaks County Park when the horse threw him, then stepped on his leg and chest.
The officer was taken to a hospital in Rochester for observation and released on Sunday.
The 28 year old deputy is a 3 year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff's Mounted Unit. His name is not being released.
A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the horse has passed all it's evaluations and had not behaved this way before. It isn't clear what caused the horse to throw his rider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.