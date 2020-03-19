Governor Gretchen Whitmer has allowed Michigan distilleries to make ethanol-based hand sanitizers to help combat COVID-19.
Wednesday, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau relaxed restrictions to allow distilleries to make denatured alcohol.
“I am profoundly grateful for the Michigan distilleries who are putting people before profit and are using their production facilities to make hand sanitizer during this COVID-19 emergency,” Whitmer said.
The relaxed rules are approved through June 30, 2020 with an extension possible.
Any Distilled Spirits Permitee can immediately start making hand sanitizer without obtaining a special permit.
