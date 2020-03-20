A Michigan distillery is putting a pause on making drinks and beginning to make hand sanitizer.
"The main reason we're doing this is to give back to the community that's supported us since 2009 when we incorporated," said Rob Mida, the manager of Ugly Dog Distillery.
The distillery is based out of Chelsea, Michigan. It's one of the oldest distilleries in the United States.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the distillery has stopped making alcohol to drink and is using its facilities to make hand sanitizer, and they're giving it away to people who need it.
"For us, it was a no-brainer," said Mida. "It's something that we decided to do as a company. We're donating eight ounce bottles to people who come in the front door, but we're also taking care of our senior living facilities in the area and hospitals in the area."
Ugly Dog is using an FDA approved formula of ethyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and vegetable glycerin to make the hand sanitizer. It's something the company had never done before, but distiller Kyle McGregor said it's been a smooth transition.
"It's really easy. We only have three main ingredients and I'm just blending, so as long as we have the ingredients , I'm good to go," said McGregor. "It's really making sure we have enough bottling equipment."
Mida said as of tonight, Ugly Dog has given away over 1,500 eight ounce bottles and dozens of gallons in bigger containers for local businesses and care facilities that need it most.
