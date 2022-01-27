The state health department will distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to help Michiganders stay safe from COVID-19.
Free KN95 masks provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be distributed by community organizations including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.
“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
The free masks will be available from Community Action Agencies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Some agencies will distribute the masks to local partners such as homeless shelters.
Residents who need masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. Distributions sites can be found online at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan. The state health department is asking residents to visit partner websites and social media to learn more about mask availability instead of calling sites.
“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHD Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”
Well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer more protection against COVID-19 transmission. Well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators, including N95s, have the highest level of protection.
KN95 masks are similar but should not be confused with N95 masks that are often used by health care workers in higher-risk settings, MDHHS said.
