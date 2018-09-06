Michigan district installs gunshot sensors, alert stations

A Michigan school district has installed a new $156,000 security system meant to help protect students in the event of an active shooter.
The Glen Lake Community Schools' new system includes alert stations in classrooms and hallways that are similar to fire alarms. If a person pulls the alarm, an alert will sound and police will be notified.
Administration and Instructional Technology Director Marcus Mead says the district has also installed gunshot sensors because people don't always recognize the sound of gunshots. The sensors are similar to smoke detectors and will set off an alarm at the sound of a gunshot.
Officials say the next step involves conducting emergency drills using the new technologies.
The district serves the communities of Cedar, Empire, Glen Arbor and Maple City.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.