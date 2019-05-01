Detroit area music promoter, DJ and teacher Russ Gibb has died at age 87.
Gibb leased Detroit's Grande Ballroom and gave Iggy Pop and the Stooges their first major show in 1968, and provided a venue for bands like Led Zeppelin, Cream, The Who and the Grateful Dead.
In 1969 Gibb discussed rumors that Beatle Paul McCartney had died on his WKNR radio show.
Talk about the hoax lit up the station's phone lines and helped fuel the "Paul is Dead" global phenomenon.
