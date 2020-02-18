Are you looking for a summer job?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill 70 summer positions.
All of the positions are with the DNR Wildlife Division.
The jobs include assisting with wildlife habitat maintenance and improvement, facility maintenance duties such as mowing and landscaping, and handling tasks related to wildlife surveys, nuisance animal control, and equipment operation and maintenance.
“These positions are perfect for college students, anyone looking to re-enter the workforce, and seniors or retirees who want to be more involved in the outdoors,” said Jennifer Schafer, DNR Wildlife Division human resources liaison.
