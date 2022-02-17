If you’re looking to spend more time outdoors, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to apply for one of its many seasonal park positions.
More than 1,300 seasonal park workers are hired each summer and fall to work in the state’s parks, forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors. Frontline staff help answer visitor questions, register campers, clean park buildings, mow grass, maintain trails and more. The view current openings, click here.
The DNR posted a video about past and current seasonal park workers talking about what they gained from these opportunities.
“If you love Michigan’s great outdoors and are looking for a seasonal position with flexible hours, come work where you like to spend time the most,” said Michael Desnoyer, administrative services chief for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "These positions are also ideal for college students, teachers and retirees."
Positions start at an hourly rate of $10.20 or $11 and offer flexible scheduling of up to 1,040 hours between April and October. Workers may be qualified for academic or internship credit.
More than 50 seasonal park rangers will also be needed throughout the state. Park rangers help carry out day-to-day operations and other essential duties. Positions get between $18.29 and $25.70 an hour and receive state employment benefits.
