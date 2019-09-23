When it comes to reaching the top of the mountain, Rakesh 'Rock' Patel knows how to get there.
"We all have mountains we try to overcome every day," Patel said. “Everyone has their own reasons for why they want to get to the top of any mountain."
Patel’s goal is the ‘Seven Summit Challenge.’
“It's the tallest peak on every continent," Patel said.
Patel has climbed and stood atop five of them. His latest, the 29,000 foot-tall Mount Everest.
"The summit of Everest was amazing to get to,” Patel said. “Not just because of the view and the accomplishment of Everest, but it gives you the chance to reflect back on the whole journey leading up to that."
Patel’s journey began 13 years ago. He'd just completed his intensive training to become an orthopedic surgeon for the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
"I felt like when I got to that point, it left a very empty space in my life,” Patel said. “Where yeah, I'd achieved this thing, but I felt like there was a void in my sense of purpose moving forward."
That void would be filled when his friends invited him to climb Long’s Peak in Colorado for the first time.
"I did horribly,” Patel said. “I was just defeated but I swore I'd never be that bad at anything again. So I was determined to try again and see how I did."
His skills have grown exponentially.
"After Colorado, I went to Seattle and climbed Rainier,” Patel said. “I went to South America and several countries. My goal wasn't just to get to the seven summits, but to enjoy climbing."
During these climbs, Patel can have his backpack filled with supplies up to 80 pounds. He even completed the climb to Everest with two broken ribs.
"I heard an audible crack when I was coughing, “Patel said. “I had just incredible pain. I couldn't move my arm, couldn't take a deep breath. I went to my guide and he said, ‘do you want to go down or go up?’ And I said, ‘there's no way. I've spent so much time for this. I'm going to go up.’"
He made it and took a photo. His 9-year-old daughter had another request.
"She said when you get to the top, I want you to sing 'Baby Shark,'” Patel said. “But that was the last thing on my mind when I got to the top. When you get up there you're so oxygen deprived and you just don't have the capacity to do a lot of stuff."
Patel plans to sing it when he completes the seven summits. His next trip is set. It will be Vinson in Antarctica. He'll finish the challenge in Australia, where he plans to have his family wait at the top to celebrate together.
"I'm thinking about maybe wearing a tuxedo to the top of that one," Patel said.
