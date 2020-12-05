COVID-19 was ranked as the leading cause of death in the U.S. this week and the CDC is ramping up their guidelines.
"It is so important that we recommit ourselves to this mitigation as we now begin to turn the corner with the vaccine," said Doctor Robert Redfield, CDC director.
On Friday the CDC released its strongest mask recommendations since the pandemic began, encouraging "universal mask wearing” any time you're outside of your home.
And even inside of your own home if someone in your household thinks they might have COVID-19.
"Definitely very conservative advice,” said Doctor Nicholas Haddad, associate professor at CMU College of Medicine. “The intent is to protect the vulnerable."
"The time for debating whether or not masks work or not is over,” Redfield said. “We clearly have scientific evidence."
Haddad said now, more than ever, Michiganders need to follow CDC advice.
"This is the time when we're seeing way more cases than we saw in March which was at the start of the pandemic,” Haddad said. “So, it's a significant surge."
He says the state of the pandemic is at a dangerous position with hospitals and ICUs filling up.
"If somebody gets sick and requires help that's going to be an issue,” Haddad said. “As long as we are capped on that, access will be difficult."
And the CDC director thinks the worst may be yet to come.
"December and January and February are going to be rough times,” Redfield said. “I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."
Also, on Friday the World Health Organization warned that, though rare, it is possible for people who have already had COVID-19, to get it again.
This makes mask wearing important for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.