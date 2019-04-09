An Upper Peninsula woman is accused of hitting two pedestrians, killing one, while driving and using social media on her phone.
Jennifer Helen Campbell, 20, turned herself in earlier this month following several months of investigation.
On Jan. 10, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to I-75 north of Gaines Highway. Investigators said a driver lost control and hit a pole. Everyone in the vehicle had been drinking, deputies reported. After the crash, officials said two passengers, who were wearing dark clothes, started walking in the traffic lane of I-75.
Deputies said Campbell was driving the truck that hit the two pedestrians in the roadway.
One died, another was injured.
After months of investigation, deputies said they learned that Campbell was actively on her cell phone, using social media at the time of the fatal crash.
On April 8 she was arraigned on one count of reckless driving causing death.
Chippewa County Sheriff Michael D. Bitnar stated, “This incident is the culmination of many bad decisions by all involved parties ultimately resulting in the death of one individual. A split-second decision, could ruin your future, injure, kill and rip apart the hearts of loved ones, family members and friends.” Sheriff Bitnar wants to remind the public to, “Put your Phone in Park”.
