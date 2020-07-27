Michigan drivers and businesses will see an estimated savings of nearly $97 million as a result of new orders from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, the state said.
The orders require insurers to provide adjustments or credits for workers' compensation policies and partial refunds of automobile insurance premiums.
Most insurance companies saw a significant drop in claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the premiums paid by their customers could not be justified, the state said.
“Consumers and businesses should not be required to pay insurance premiums that do not reflect the changes they have made to day-to-day activities during the pandemic,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “As a result of COVID-19, businesses have made significant changes to the way they operate, and individuals have significantly reduced the amount they are driving, both of which have significantly reduced insurers’ payments on claims.”
Under the three orders, insurers are required to file plans with DIFS to issue adjustments, credits, endorsements, or refunds due to reduced utilization during the pandemic, or demonstrate why such plans were not warranted at that time.
“As a consumer protection agency, DIFS is working to put money back into the pockets of people and businesses hurt financially by the outbreak,” Fox said. “Consumers and businesses should communicate with their agents or insurance companies if they would like to make additional adjustments to save money on their premiums.”
If you have questions about your refund or adjustment, contact your insurance company.
