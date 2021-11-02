Michigan drivers could be getting anywhere from a $100 to more than $600 dollars each after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for auto insurance refunds.
The money would come from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, the state nonprofit that reimburses car insurers for claims. The association has a multi-billion-dollar surplus that Whitmer wants distributed back to Michigan drivers.
Since Michigan implemented its new No Fault Auto Insurance Law in past July, Michigan State professor Dr. Michael Andary has seen its impacts.
"It is not going to the patients that should be getting cared for. Our patients, my patients, are losing their care and they were injured 15, 20 years ago," Andary said.
He treats auto accident survivors and with the change came a reduction in the amount of money they receive for their catastrophic in-home care.
"It's been an outrage to me. I have a patient last week who died in part because her home health care fell apart, she wasn't getting out of bed, and she had a respiratory arrest," Andary said.
Whitmer said the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association has a $5 billion dollar surplus. In a letter to the association's executive director, Whitmer said refunds will drive down insurance costs and help working families.
If the entire surplus is refunded, drivers could be getting hundreds of dollars. More likely, only a portion of the surplus will be refunded, insured drivers will probably get around $80 to $100 each.
"Our main concern about this money going back to the citizens of Michigan is not that it's not a good idea for people to get money back, it's that they are taking money out of the fund that is there to cover the catastrophic care needs for the most serious auto accident survivors," said Stephen Sinas, CPAN attorney. "We're concerned whether it's a surplus really in terms of the money that's in that fund or is it really a surplus that's being created by the fact that people are losing the rights and benefits they had under the old law."
