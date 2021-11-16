Michigan drivers should expect lower costs and more savings for auto insurance policies over the next year thanks to a new law.
Drivers should see savings on the PIP medical portion of their policies between 25 to 62 percent depending on coverage options.
“Michigan drivers called for relief from high auto insurance rates for decades, and I am pleased that this bipartisan legislation has resulted in savings, increased consumer protections, and more consumer choices than ever before,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Drivers are able to choose the coverage level that best meets their families’ needs and budget, and even those who'd like to keep unlimited coverage, which provides the nation's most generous benefits, are still saving money.”
The lower premiums will help save drivers money on top of a refund that will be distributed to Michiganders with auto insurance.
“One of the most important consumer protections is the uninsured driver amnesty period, which helps drivers who have let their insurance lapse purchase insurance without paying a penalty or increased premium - but they must apply before Jan. 1, 2022,” Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox said. “Starting on Jan. 1, drivers can once again be charged a penalty or increased premium after a lapse in coverage, so we strongly encourage all uninsured drivers to contact an agent or insurer today to apply.”
Consumers with questions or concerns about auto insurance can contact DIFS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437), visit Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance, or by filing a complaint online at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.
