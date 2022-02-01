Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) are reminding drivers to look out for their $400 auto insurance refund check.
The checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will be sent out later this spring, according to DIFS. Whitmer and the state department of insurance and financial services are using National Auto Insurance Day to remind drivers that they should receive their refund no later than May 9.
“The bipartisan auto insurance reform law I signed has saved Michiganders hundreds of dollars per year and, as a further result, auto insurance companies will deliver $400 refund checks per vehicle to drivers no later than May 9,” Whitmer said. “We are putting money back in people’s pockets and putting Michiganders first as we grow our economy and continue lowering costs for families.”
The MCCA announced it would refund Michigan policyholders $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for driving a vehicle on Michigan roads as of Oct. 31.
“DIFS has communicated to insurers that refund checks or ACH deposits must be delivered to eligible consumers by their auto insurers as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022,” said Anita Fox, DIFS director. “We are working with the MCCA and Michigan’s auto insurance companies to ensure they accurately, fairly, and promptly issue these refunds.”
The refunds will be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance companies by March 9. DIFS has directed the insurers to send the refund checks as quickly as possible, but no later than 60 days after the transfer of funds on May 9.
Anyone with questions or concerns that cannot be resolved with their insurer should call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.
