Is Michigan heading towards a recession? That's a concern for many in the state. Dr Tim Nash from Northwood University says we have some improvements to make.
“We're still not at the average unemployment rate that the country is at,” Nash says.
That unemployment rate has gone from 13.7 percent to 4.2 percent since the last recession.
“But the national unemployment rate as of today is 3.7, so we're still a half point behind the national average.”
And as far as the auto industry is concerned? “We've never had a period that they've dropped that much in such short time, but we have recovered,” Nash says.
Nash says around 18 million new vehicles have been sold in the state over the last few years.
“The auto industry has made a tremendous comeback and I would expect that it’s going to stay strong,” he says.
Nash says right now the state isn't heading towards a recession but depending on trade with China that could change
“If we do not resolve the trade dispute with China soon it will result in higher prices on Chinese-made parts, which will put pressure on sales."
He says if trade gets worse, there’s a good chance we can go into a recession in 2020.
“If we can resolve the trade dispute, I think we can see the economy potentially even grow in 2020,” Nash says.
