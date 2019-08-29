The state department of education said Michigan elementary students have shown modest gains in English and math test scores.
3rd and 4th graders have shown an improvement in their English language arts (ELA) scores for the second straight year.
Michigan 6th graders also had an increase in their ELA scores. Math scores for 3rd, 5th, and 6th-grade students increased as well.
“We appreciate the gains made this year in our early grades,” said Dr. Michael Rice, state superintendent. “Focus and attention on early childhood education and early literacy are beginning to bear fruit, and continued efforts in these areas will keep Michigan moving forward.”
Even though 822 school districts in Michigan saw a large number of snow days due to the harsh winter, test scores in many places increased or remained consistent, Dr. Rice said.
Rice said Michigan schools were closed on average 11 days last school year, with 144 districts being closed 14 days or more.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Venessa Keesler said the 2018 and 2019 assessments are the first time in the past five years that there was a clean comparison across the years for M-STEP and SAT.
“Year-to-year comparisons of state assessment results can be problematic,” said Dr. Venessa Keesler, deputy superintendent. “Changes and systematic improvements to Michigan’s state assessment system have been made each year since the M-STEP began in 2015, which make it difficult to make data comparisons or interpret long-term data trends.”
In 2015, the online M-STEP assessment system replaced the paper-and-pencil, 44-year Michigan Education Assessment Program (MEAP) system.
In 2018, reductions to the M-STEP were implemented, so testing time took no more than three hours on average for English language arts and math.
