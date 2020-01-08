The late Elvis Presley would have turned 85 today, on Jan. 8. And a driver in Michigan is celebrating by dressing like the king as he transports passengers Wednesday.
Max Pellicano is a professional chauffeur driver. He’s also a professional Elvis impersonator.
Pellicano is planning to combine the two, and not only work in full costume on Wednesday, but also perhaps serenade his passengers.
Pellicano says there are a lot of things that make Elvis his favorite performer. "His music, his style, just the kind of person he was."
His company, All Star Chauffeur Services, is making the Elvis themed service available for one day only.
