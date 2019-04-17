Michigan's environmental agency is days away from having a new name.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be reorganized and renamed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), effective Monday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in February re-issued an order restructuring and renaming the agency, but it has to wait 60 days to take effect.
DEQ Director Liesl Clark debuted the EGLE logo on Wednesday for employees in Lansing. The logo's designer, Lisa Twenter, works in the DEQ.
Twenter says the green and blue logo represents Michigan's land and water resources. Its letters are separated by a wave that represents the connection between the environment and energy as found in the wind and waves of the Great Lakes.
