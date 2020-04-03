Michigan is expanding support services for startup businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved modifications to the Business Accelerator Fund to provide greater support to business accelerators that are serving startups and high-tech companies impacted by the outbreak.
“Around the world, Michigan is known for its innovation, work ethic and unwavering resilience. As we continue working to combat COVID-19 throughout the state, it is critical that we do everything in our power to provide greater support to our startup and entrepreneurial communities,” said Fred Molnar, Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at MEDC. “By expanding the use of these funds, we are empowering some of our state’s most creative minds to explore the types of ground-breaking innovations that will help us tackle this virus in communities across our state.”
Changes due to the expansion include:
- Increase the amount of discretionary funds available to business accelerators to more immediately provide services to startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses in need;
- Expand the permissible use of BAF to include utilities, rent or other services not typically supported through the BAF program. This expanded allowable use of discretionary funds may be used only for existing accelerator clients or past clients that have been previously vetted by the accelerator;
- Allow certain non-tech businesses to access services through BAF to support the manufacture or distribution of critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and sanitizer; and
- Expand company size eligibility requirements and allowable use of funds for tech companies developing innovations that could support COVID-19 response efforts, such as diagnostics, therapeutics, or processes to support the health care system’s response to the virus.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing too many companies that have made significant strides in recent months begin struggling to stay in business because of this public health crisis. Today’s announcement will help provide additional services for those companies and startups whose innovations not only support Michigan’s economy, but whose technologies can help us continue to fight this outbreak in Michigan,” said Phil Tepley, Director of Technology Commercialization Services at the Michigan SBDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.